Frontier Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $687,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.6% during the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 583,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 399,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

