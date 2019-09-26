Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.59. 24,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,488. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $116,498,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $83,645,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,638,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.