Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FT remained flat at $$7.59 on Thursday. 21,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,314. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

