Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of BATS:FLQS traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 989 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

