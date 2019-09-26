Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.41

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.41 and traded as high as $62.51. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 1,515 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

