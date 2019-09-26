Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $2,682,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $3,580,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

