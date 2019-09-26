Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.
Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,342. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 123.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 25.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,380,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,319,000 after buying an additional 431,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.
