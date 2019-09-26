Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,342. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 123.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 25.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,380,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,319,000 after buying an additional 431,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

