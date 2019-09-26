FolmCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, FolmCoin has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FolmCoin has a market cap of $2,349.00 and $12.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,121.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.02054608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.02661382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00682843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00708921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00058027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00435477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012376 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

Buying and Selling FolmCoin

FolmCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolmCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

