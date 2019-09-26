First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Plans $0.27 — Dividend

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2748 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of FXU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16.
About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund
