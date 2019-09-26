First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Plans $0.27 — Dividend

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2748 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FXU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

