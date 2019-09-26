First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years.

FCVT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

