First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,023. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

