First Trust Natural Gas ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:FCG)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 640,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,009. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

