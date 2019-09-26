First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FMHI remained flat at $$53.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

