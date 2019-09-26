First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) to Issue $0.09 — Dividend

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

MDIV stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 76,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,167. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

