First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 160,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,223. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

