First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Announces — Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 400 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.20.

