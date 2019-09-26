First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,725. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.