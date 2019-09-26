First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.31

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3058 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of FFR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.
About First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund
