First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.31

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FFR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3058 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FFR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248. First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

About First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

