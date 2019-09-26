First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Declares $0.18 — Dividend

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 341,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,888. First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $32.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

