First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Declares $0.18 — Dividend

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FXO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 341,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,888. First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $32.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.
First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.