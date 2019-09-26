First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declares — Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 95,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $48.56.

