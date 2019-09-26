First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) to Issue $0.70 — Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7046 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FEMS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,499. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

