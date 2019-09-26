First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) to Issue $0.07 — Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

