First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FGD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 51,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.