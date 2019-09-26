First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:FGD)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of FGD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 51,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $25.44.
First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
