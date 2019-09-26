First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Announces — Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FDTS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

