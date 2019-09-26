First Trust BICK Index Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BICK)

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust BICK Index Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BICK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

