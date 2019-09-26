First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 2,135,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,931. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $69.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. First Solar’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,700 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

