First Manhattan Co. Sells 33,539 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,539 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

