First Manhattan Co. Has $81.62 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,843,700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.25% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $81,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,820,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079,523 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,765,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 436,678 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after buying an additional 79,391 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,415. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $1,879,389.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,521,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,639. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.