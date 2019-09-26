First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,974,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 712,743 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $99,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

