First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Ulta Beauty worth $127,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,158,000 after buying an additional 1,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after buying an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,471,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.29.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

