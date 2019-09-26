First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

