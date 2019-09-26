First Manhattan Co. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,224. The company has a market capitalization of $248.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

