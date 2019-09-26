First Data (NYSE:FDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.69

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDC. TheStreet raised First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Data by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Data by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Data by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Data (NYSE:FDC)
First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.
