First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

FBNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 91,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,875. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

