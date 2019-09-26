FintruX Network Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $949,577.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

