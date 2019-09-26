Financial Survey: JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) & TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM)

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

JSR CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JSR CORP/ADR and TOR Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JSR CORP/ADR and TOR Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR CORP/ADR $4.48 billion 0.77 $280.04 million $1.27 12.41 TOR Minerals International $39.43 million 0.17 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

JSR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International.

Dividends

JSR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TOR Minerals International does not pay a dividend. JSR CORP/ADR pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of JSR CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares JSR CORP/ADR and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR CORP/ADR 5.95% 6.72% 4.28% TOR Minerals International -5.97% -8.43% -6.54%

Summary

JSR CORP/ADR beats TOR Minerals International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR CORP/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc. It also provides emulsion products consisting of paper coating latex, SB latex, acrylic emulsions, asphalt pavement modifiers, etc.; and performance chemicals, including high-functional dispersants, organic/inorganic hybrid coating materials, battery materials, and thermal management materials. The Plastics Business segment offers synthetic resins, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plastic and acrylonitrile-ethylene-propylene-styrene plastic products. The Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business segment provides semiconductor materials comprising lithography materials, chemical mechanical planarization materials, and packaging materials; display materials consisting of liquid crystal display and flat panel display materials; and optical materials, including precision and processing business materials. It also offers life sciences materials, such as in-vitro diagnostic and research reagents, and bioprocess materials; and lithium ion capacitors. JSR Corporation has collaboration with Aspect Biosystems to develop human liver tissue. The company was formerly known as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the business of pigment manufacturing and related products in three geographic segments, namely, United States, European and Asian. Its manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. HITOX, BARTEX, HALTEX, OPTILOAD and TIOPREM are the products produced at the manufacturing plant. Premium Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) and Boehmite (AMH) products are produced at the Company’s European operation.

