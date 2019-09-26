Financial Comparison: TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) & Overseas Shipholding Group (NASDAQ:OSG)

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Overseas Shipholding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.15 -$11.13 million N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group $366.16 million 0.41 $13.49 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOP SHIPS.

Profitability

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Overseas Shipholding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Overseas Shipholding Group 2.38% 3.77% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TOP SHIPS and Overseas Shipholding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOP SHIPS currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.67%. Given TOP SHIPS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TOP SHIPS is more favorable than Overseas Shipholding Group.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats TOP SHIPS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

