Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.21 and last traded at C$6.21, 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. The company has a market cap of $128.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.13).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

