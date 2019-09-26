FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $14.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $14.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.76.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 80.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $84,956,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx has a 1 year low of $142.49 and a 1 year high of $243.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.