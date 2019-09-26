Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

FII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE FII traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.46. 7,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,762. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FII. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Federated Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

