Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $4.03. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 3,087,827 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

