FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.97% of FBL Financial Group worth $46,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FBL Financial Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FBL Financial Group by 7,084.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FBL Financial Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FFG traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.22. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.69. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on FFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

