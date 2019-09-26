FarmaTrust (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,224.00

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One FarmaTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and IDEX. FarmaTrust has a market cap of $732,459.00 and $10,224.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

