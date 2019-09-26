Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $19.90 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Fantom has a total market cap of $19.90 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Bgogo. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00189305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01036296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00088181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

