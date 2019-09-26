F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,345. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $60,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 44.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.