Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

EYPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 258,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

