Exosis Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,541.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $99,375.00 and approximately $48,541.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004585 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,127.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.02047989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.44 or 0.02668876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00671963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00711781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00057975 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00431291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 432,237 coins and its circulating supply is 267,237 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

