Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.58, 1,510,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,423,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

The stock has a market cap of $672.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D’amato acquired 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Evolent Health by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Evolent Health by 94.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 36.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Evolent Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 844,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

