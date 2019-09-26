Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Down 18%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC) were down 18% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 123,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

