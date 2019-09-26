Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.32. The stock had a trading volume of 212,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,993. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $330.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day moving average of $298.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

